At front in day - 200 clashes: most attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff. MAP

In total, 200 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline on July 12.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The enemy launched one massive missile and air strike and 100 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 179 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,635 attacks, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,956 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Boyar-Lezhachi, Shostka, Khomyno in the Sumy region; Lisne, Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv region; Charivne, Novoandriivka, Plavni, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery pieces, one command and control point, and one command and observation post of the Russian invaders.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1240 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defense system, 263 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 32 missiles, and 101 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the North

There were 18 firefights on the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy conducted 21 air strikes, dropped 38 guided bombs, and fired 323 times, including eight times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy conducted 11 offensives since the beginning of the day in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Chuhunivka, and in the direction of Lyptsy.

In the Kupiansk sector, 10 occupants' attacks took place yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Novooosynove.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 28 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and in the direction of Serebryanka, Shandryholove, and Dronivka.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 enemy attacks yesterday. Occupants' units tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Ivan-Daryivka, and Vyymka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk sector, six firefights were recorded near the village of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Yablunivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Popov Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razine, Kotlyne, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, in the directions of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Oleksiivka, and Muravka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Filiya, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipil sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the aggressor conducted nine offensives in the areas of Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.