Usyk thanked our military: Guys, glory to Ukraine! You are incredible, you allow me to be here!. VIDEO

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated British Daniel Dubois in a rematch for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion, thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who are currently defending Ukraine from the ring.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Glavkom.

"I want to thank the whole of Ukraine, all the guys who are defending the country. I received many messages yesterday, and today as well, from various units defending our country on the front line. Guys, glory to Ukraine! You are incredible, you allow me to be here now," Usyk said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Usyk knocked out Dubois and defended the title of absolute world boxing champion.