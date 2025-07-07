Russian strike on TCR in Zaporizhzhia: soldiers of security company injured, 2 soldiers hospitalized

On July 7, Russian troops carried out four drone strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia regional TCR and SS. Soldiers of the security company were injured.

"Today, the enemy attacked the territory of the Zaporizhzhia TCR and SS 4 times. The wounded are soldiers of the security company. They are the ones who were transferred from combat units according to the conclusions of the military commission. Those who fought with the occupier on the front line," the statement said.

Two soldiers were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Fourteen civilians also sustained injuries of varying severity, and private houses and cars were damaged.

"Despite all this, we continue to work - to equip combat units and provide social services to the families of the fallen soldiers," the TCR added.

