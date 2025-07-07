Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia six times, causing destruction, at least 10 injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 July 2025, explosions are heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy is attacking the region with strike drones.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region! Stay in safe places until the air alert is lifted," the message reads.

"Our air defence is working," Fedorov added.

"Repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," the head of the region later said.

"The enemy is attacking Zaporizhzhia with UAVs. Preliminary, there is destruction and wounded. Stay safe until the air alert is lifted!" Fedorov later informed.

Consequences of the attack

According to the RMA, the enemy struck six times with shaheds in Zaporizhzhia.

"Residential buildings, a university building and enterprises of the regional centre were damaged," the statement said.

"A hit to the university building," Fedorov commented on the published photo.













"Medics are providing assistance to six victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Their condition is assessed as moderate," added Fedorov.

