Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: at least 26 residential buildings damaged

The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia at night. One of the "shaheds" hit a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

As a result of the attack, 1603 subscribers in Shevchenkivskyi district were left without power, 6 high-rise buildings, more than 20 private houses, cars, and private enterprises were damaged.

"Emergency services and utility companies are working at the sites of the attacks. Our task is to quickly restore roofs and windows so that people can return to their homes for the night," said Fedorov.

