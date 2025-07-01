ENG
Enemy struck four times in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: fire at enterprise, damaged houses and cars. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 1 July, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Four strikes were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy struck 4 times at Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. An enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out there. Private houses were damaged," he said in a statement.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, Fedorov added.

See more: Russians attack agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia region: specialized equipment damaged, fire breaks out. PHOTO

