ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11099 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
398 0

Russians attack agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia region: specialized equipment damaged, fire breaks out. PHOTO

On Monday, June 30, Russian forces attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

shelling of Zaporizhzhia

"As a result of the shelling, a workshop building was partially destroyed, and specialized equipment was damaged. A fire broke out but has already been extinguished by rescuers," the report states.

No casualties were reported.

See more: Russian troops have advanced in Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

shoot out (13872) Zaporizka region (1297) Polohivskyy district (61)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 