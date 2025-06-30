Russians attack agricultural enterprise in Zaporizhzhia region: specialized equipment damaged, fire breaks out. PHOTO

On Monday, June 30, Russian forces attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the shelling, a workshop building was partially destroyed, and specialized equipment was damaged. A fire broke out but has already been extinguished by rescuers," the report states.

No casualties were reported.

