Russian troops have advanced in Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Malynivka (the centre of the Malynivka village community in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement reads.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ruscists occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Odradne in the Donetsk region. DeepState also reported that the enemy has made significant progress in the Shevchenko, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole areas.