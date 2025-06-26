On the territory formerly held by the Vuhledar Tactical Group, the defense continues to rapidly collapse, and the enemy is making significant advances.

This was reported by DeepState, cited by Censor.NET.

The report states that from Oleksiivka all the way to Zelenу Pole, the enemy is conducting constant assault operations involving large numbers of infantry.

The settlements of Oleksiivka and Bahatyr are currently under clarification.

Additionally, the enemy is actively exerting pressure from Zaporizhzhia towards Zirka. Pressure is applied near Komar, with infantry being brought in to try to fully capture the village and consolidate their position. Constant assaults are taking place along the Shevchenko-Vilne Pole-Novosilka section.

