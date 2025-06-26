ENG
News Fighting in the east
Enemy makes significant advances near Shevchenko, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole – DeepState

Russian forces make advances near Shevchenko, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole

On the territory formerly held by the Vuhledar Tactical Group, the defense continues to rapidly collapse, and the enemy is making significant advances.

This was reported by DeepState, cited by Censor.NET.

The report states that from Oleksiivka all the way to Zelenу Pole, the enemy is conducting constant assault operations involving large numbers of infantry.

The settlements of Oleksiivka and Bahatyr are currently under clarification.

Read more: Enemy advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP

Additionally, the enemy is actively exerting pressure from Zaporizhzhia towards Zirka. Pressure is applied near Komar, with infantry being brought in to try to fully capture the village and consolidate their position. Constant assaults are taking place along the Shevchenko-Vilne Pole-Novosilka section.

Read more: Defence forces have liberated Andriivka in Sumy region. Enemy is advancing in Donetsk region, - DeepState (updated). MAP

