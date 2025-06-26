ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9109 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
22 110 9

Enemy advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Kamianske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Burlatske (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Vilne Pole (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops have occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil and advanced near Oleksiivka, Dniproenerhiia, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP

Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState
Карти DeepState

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1292) Donetska region (4018) Volnovaskyy district (215) Vasylivskyy district (40) Shevchenko (5) Vilne Pole (3) Kam’yanske (4) Burlatske (13) DeepState (163)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 