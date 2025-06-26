Enemy advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Kamianske (Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Burlatske (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Vilne Pole (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops have occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil and advanced near Oleksiivka, Dniproenerhiia, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP







