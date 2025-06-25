ENG
Russian troops have occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil and advanced near Oleksiivka, Dniproenerhiia, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP

Andriivka and Kostiantynopil

The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Kostiantynopil and has territorial gains in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Andriivka (the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region) and Kostiantynopil (the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region ), and also advanced near Oleksiivka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Dniproenerhia (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and Shevchenk (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

See more: Enemy has occupied Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region and is also advancing near number of settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Donetska region (4015) Volnovaskyy district (213) Kostyantynopil (32) Andriyivka (18) DeepState (162)
