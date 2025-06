Enemy has occupied Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region and is also advancing near number of settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied a village in Donetsk region, and are also advancing in Sumy, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The enemy has occupied Novomykhailivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and advanced near Radkivka (Sumy district, Sumy region), Hrekivka (Svatove district, Luhansk region), Nelipivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Romanivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Novotoretsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), in Holubivka (Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Leonidivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region).

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yablunivka, Novoukrainka, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP