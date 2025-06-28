Day in Zaporizhzhia: 12 settlements under enemy fire, two people wounded. PHOTOS

On 27 June, the occupiers used 312 UAVs (mostly FPVs) of various modifications, 12 air strikes, 14 multiple launch rocket systems, and 121 artillery strikes on peaceful towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, and the regional police.

Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, and Zatyshshya. Also:

312 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Charivne.

Stepnohirsk, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka were shelled with 14 MLRS attacks.

121 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novopavlivka.

As a result of shelling in frontline settlements, apartments, private households, and garages were damaged and destroyed.

A 79-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were wounded in hostile attacks on the Polohivskyi and Vasylivskyi districts.

