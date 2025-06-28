Russians killed one person and wounded two in day in Kherson region. PHOTOS

One person was killed and two civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Kherson region yesterday.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, yesterday, the right bank of the Kherson region was fired upon by Russian troops from artillery, mortars, and attacked by various types of drones.



Kherson, Kizomys, Antonovka, Dniprovske, Naddnipryanske, Novodmitrivka, Chornobaiivka, Miroliubivka, Prydniprovske, Stepanivka, Molodizhne, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Darivka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Virivka, Krasnyi Maiak, Novooleksandrivka suffered from enemy combined attacks.

Damage was recorded to 20 objects: seven private and one apartment building, a catering facility, six cars, a power line, two preschools, and two gas pipelines.



A 73-year-old local resident died in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of a drone attack. A 46-year-old man was also injured nearby when explosives were dropped from a drone. He received shrapnel wounds to both legs and was taken to hospital.

In Bilozerka, a 69-year-old local resident was injured as a result of artillery shelling. He received a shrapnel wound to his leg. The victim was treated on the spot and evacuated to a medical facility. A gas pipeline was also damaged there.



Artillery shelling and drone attacks caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure.





FPV drone strikes damaged private houses in Novooleksandrivka, Miroliubivka, and Zolota Balka.



In Komyshany, artillery shelling damaged a private house, and a drone drop damaged a gas pipeline.



In Kherson, an apartment building and six cars were damaged by drone attacks with explosives. The enemy artillery shelling of the city damaged a kindergarten.

In Osokorivka, an artillery strike damaged a catering facility.

In Dariivka, an artillery strike caused a fire that burned summer cottages. Fortunately, no one was injured.



In Stepanivka, a UAV dropped about five hectares of wheat and two hectares of dead wood were burned.



