Russians strike key energy facility in Kherson region, causing power outages in several settlements

On June 27, Russian forces targeted a critical energy facility in Kherson region, causing power outages in several settlements.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

"On the eve of Constitution Day, the Russians decided to plunge Kherson region into darkness by attacking a vital energy facility," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, multiple settlements are experiencing power supply issues, and residents have been warned of a possible prolonged blackout.

"I urge residents of the region to prepare for an extended power outage. Energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation," Prokudin added.