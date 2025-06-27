ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Russia shells Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring man

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

Russian forces shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region with artillery on the morning of June 27.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The strike occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. A 69-year-old local resident sustained a blast injury as a result of the attack.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

