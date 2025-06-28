Day in Donetsk region: one dead and three wounded, three districts of region shelled. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing one death, injuries, and destruction.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 28 June, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Pokrovsk, a house was damaged in Rodynske, and Hrishino.

Kramatorsk district.

A house, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged in Lyman. A house was damaged in Svyatohirsk. An administrative building was damaged in Andriivka. A house and a car were damaged in Illinivka; 4 houses and 2 trailers were damaged in Stepanivka. In Kostyantynivka, a person was wounded and 15 private houses were damaged; in Ivanopillia, 1 person was killed and 1 was wounded.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

It is also reported that in total, Russians fired 16 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the last day. 343 people were evacuated from the front line, including 56 children.





