One killed and one injured in Russian missile strike on Kostiantynivka

At 11:30 a.m. on June 27, 2025, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, resulting in one person killed, another injured, and damage to residential buildings.

This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the strike was carried out using the "Smerch" multiple launch rocket system, equipped with a 9M542 high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

As a result of the attack, one civilian, a local resident, was killed after suffering fatal injuries in his home. Later, it was confirmed that another person had been wounded.

Read more: June 28 and 29 declared Days of Mourning in city of Samar

It was also reported that at least 11 facades of private residential buildings were damaged in the shelling.

"Unfortunately, due to the close proximity to the frontline and the risk of renewed attacks, a full inspection of the site and recovery work cannot currently be carried out. Each such strike on peaceful civilians is another testament to the aggressor’s barbaric tactics.

We once again urge residents not to ignore the threat, to prioritize their safety, and, if possible, to evacuate to safer regions," Horbunov added.

Read more: Russians strike key energy facility in Kherson region, causing power outages in several settlements