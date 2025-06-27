June 28 and 29 declared Days of Mourning in city of Samar

The city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region has declared June 28 and 29, 2025, as days of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack on June 27.

This was reported by the press center of the Samar City Council, citing a decree by Mayor Serhii Rieznik, Censor.NET informs.

"Due to the tragic events that occurred on June 27 as a result of an enemy missile strike on the city, June 28 and 29 have been declared days of mourning in Samar. This decision was made to honor the memory of civilian residents whose lives were cut short during the shelling," the statement reads.

During the mourning period, state flags in the city will be flown at half-mast, and all entertainment, festive, and cultural events will be canceled.

"Honor the memory of the fallen and light a candle in mourning. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of those killed and injured. Samar remembers every person we have lost. We stand together — in grief, in support, and in our shared fight for life and dignity. Eternal memory to the fallen," the city council added.

As a reminder, on June 27, Russian forces struck the city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the latest reports, five people were killed and another 23 injured in the attack.