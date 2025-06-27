Ruscists occupy Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, and Odradne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces occupy three settlements in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Odradne, and also advanced near Yalta (Volnovakha district), Vesele, and Stepove," the report states.

