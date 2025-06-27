2 776 12
Ruscists occupy Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, and Odradne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS
Russian forces occupy three settlements in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Novosilka, Zaporizhzhia, Odradne, and also advanced near Yalta (Volnovakha district), Vesele, and Stepove," the report states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password