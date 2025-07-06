Occupiers attacked Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia: combine driver was wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 6 July, Russians attacked Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, resulting in a wounded man.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attack damaged a combine harvester that was working in the field. Its driver, a 58-year-old man, was injured.

As reported earlier, on the night of Sunday, 6 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district with 6 Shaheds.