Russian attack on Poltava on July 3: wounded woman dies in hospital
The death toll from the Russian strike on the Poltava community on July 3 has increased, with one of the wounded dying in hospital.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, a woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava community on July 3 died in the hospital. Doctors fought for her life to the last. Our sincere condolences to her family and friends!" - the statement reads.
On the morning of July 3, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that there were two hits on the buildings of the TCR in Poltava: one on the territory of the Poltava City TCR and SS, and the other on the territory of the Poltava Regional TCR and SS.
