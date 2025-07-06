Russian attack on Poltava on July 3: wounded woman dies in hospital

The death toll from the Russian strike on the Poltava community on July 3 has increased, with one of the wounded dying in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, a woman who was injured as a result of a Russian attack on the Poltava community on July 3 died in the hospital. Doctors fought for her life to the last. Our sincere condolences to her family and friends!" - the statement reads.

On the morning of July 3, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. Vitalii Sarantsev, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that there were two hits on the buildings of the TCR in Poltava: one on the territory of the Poltava City TCR and SS, and the other on the territory of the Poltava Regional TCR and SS.

