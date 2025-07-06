Russians killed two people in Kharkiv region in one day, including child, and 11 more were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kharkiv city and 13 settlements of Kharkiv region were attacked by enemy forces, resulting in deaths and injuries, including children.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Victims of Russian shelling

As noted, 2 people died as a result of enemy shelling, including a child. 11 people were injured, including 2 children.



In Kharkiv, a 46-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were injured; in the village of Odnorobivka of the Zolochiv community, an 8-year-old boy was killed, a 3-year-old boy, a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured; in the village of Prykolotne of the Vilkhuvata community, a 66-year-old man was injured; in the city of Kupyansk, a 59-year-old man was killed, a 56-year-old man, a 57-year-old man and two 65-year-old women were injured; in the village of Shyroke of the Bliznyukiv community, a 27-year-old woman was injured.

What the Russians used to attack Kharkiv region

It is reported that the enemy attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv with 8 UAVs.



The Russians actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

23 unguided aerial missiles;

14 KABs;

11 Shahed-type UAVs;

31 Geran-2 UAVs;

1 Molniya UAV;

3 fpv drones;

1 UAV of unspecified type.

Consequences of Russian attacks

Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, 14 apartment buildings, a sports complex, a dental clinic, a cafe, 2 shops, a non-residential building, 4 cars were damaged;

in Kupyansk district a private house, the premises of "Ukrzaliznytsia", a private enterprise, a non-residential building, a warehouse, 2 cars were damaged (Prykolotne village); a car of the emergency medical team, 12 private houses, a garage (Kupyansk). Kupyansk); a private house (Malyi Burluk village); 2 cars, 2 tractors, a private house (Shypuvate village); 2 warehouses of the enterprise (Velykyi Burluk village); 2 non-residential buildings (Borivske village);

in Izium district - a private house was damaged (Pisky-Radkivski village); 4 private houses (Balakliya town);

in Chuhuiv district a house of culture was damaged (Yurchenkove village);

a car was damaged in Bohodukhiv district (the village of Odnorobivka).

The National Police showed the consequences of enemy attacks.









