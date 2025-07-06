Russian troops attacked rescuers while they were performing their duties in Kharkiv and Kherson. PHOTOS
The enemy attacked rescuers while performing tasks in Kharkiv and Kherson.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Attack on rescuers in Kharkiv
According to the SES, the enemy attacked the city at night using a UAV. After rescuers arrived at the scene of the fire, the occupiers struck again.
A fire truck was damaged.
The personnel was not injured - the firefighters went to the shelter in time.
Attack on rescuers in Kherson
As noted, in the morning, after the shelling of the city, a fire broke out on the territory of the petrol station.
While extinguishing it, the enemy deliberately attacked the rescuers again.
The attack damaged a tanker truck.
The personnel and civilians were not injured.
