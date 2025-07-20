Usyk knocked out Dubois and defended his undisputed world boxing title

On the night of Sunday, 20 July, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Daniel Dubois in a rematch for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion.

The boxing match took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

At stake were the WBO, WBC, WBA titles held by Usyk and the IBF, which belonged to Dubois.

Usyk defeated his opponent Dubois by knockout in the fifth round.

The victory allowed the Ukrainian boxer to unify all the belts and remain the absolute world champion.

The Usyk-Dubois fight is a rematch between the boxers. The first time the boxers met in the ring was in August 2023, when Oleksandr defeated the Briton by knocking him out in the ninth round.

