Government liquidates Ministry of Strategic Industries: its functions transferred to Ministry of Defence
On 21 July, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to liquidate the Ministry of Strategic Industries.
This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, from now on, its functions, property and powers will be transferred to the Ministry of Defence.
A commission has been set up to carry out the liquidation. The updated Regulation on the Ministry of Defence defines it as the main executive body responsible not only for defence but also for the implementation of the state industrial, military-industrial, aircraft construction and space policy.
Thus, the Ministry of Defence is empowered in the defence industry and will be responsible for strategic directions of development of defence technologies and production in peacetime and in wartime.
