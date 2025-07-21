783 12
German counterintelligence: Russia has doubled its espionage activity and is acting same way as during Cold War
Germany's military counterintelligence service (MAD) has reported a sharp increase in Russian espionage activity and hybrid incidents in the country.
This is reported by n-tv, Censor.NET informs.
MAD President Martina Rosenberg stressed that the number of incidents has almost doubled over the past year, and Russia's approach has become more "massive and aggressive". In her opinion, Russian special services are now acting in the same way as during the Cold War.
It also notes that Russian agents continue to infiltrate Germany through third countries, despite security measures.
