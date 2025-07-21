101 combat engagements recorded on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 PM, there have been 101 combat engagements on the frontlines.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Throughout the day, the enemy launched artillery shelling from Russian territory targeting the settlements of Hirky, Shalyhyne, Stepok, Studenok, Khliborob, and Maryne in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka, Lemishchyna in Kharkiv region.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks, with three combat clashes still ongoing. The enemy conducted four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, there have been no combat engagements since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near the settlements of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, there were 16 combat engagements near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske, and toward Serebrianka, Serednie, Shandryholove, and Hryhorivka. Seven clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions twice near Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched six attacks near Bila Hora and toward Predtechyne. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked eight times near Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and toward Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. Two clashes continue.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 29 combat engagements of varying intensity occurred today near Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, and toward Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, and Maiak. Two fights are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attempted to advance nine times near Zirka, Piddubne, Myrne, Dachne, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Voskresenka. Five clashes are ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted to advance three times toward Ukrainian positions near Kamianske. Additionally, enemy aviation struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one combat engagement with the occupiers occurred near the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy did not achieve success.