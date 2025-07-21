Barrot: Russia’s impunity means the collapse of international law

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the issue of the victory of international law in Ukraine is being resolved, and France has no double standards in its support.

He said this during a conference of ambassadors in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Barro emphasized that impunity for a nuclear-armed state, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, would mean the collapse of the system of international and humanitarian law.

"Russia pretends to be building the foundations of a new world order, while undermining efforts to reform the EU system and refusing to join the Pact for the Future. I'm tired of hearing accusations of double standards from those who have them themselves, who fail to recognize the obvious and avoid condemning Russia for its blatant violation of international and humanitarian law," he said.

The minister reminded that Russia has failed in its military objectives, and since the beginning of 2024 has managed to seize only 0.25% of Ukraine's territory at the cost of heavy human losses.

As noted, Barro also plans to visit the eastern regions of Ukraine during his visit.

Read more: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties - FT