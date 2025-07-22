Russians reported drone attack on Millerovo airfield in Rostov region: more than 10 explosions were heard. VIDEO

On the evening of 21 July, drones attacked the airfield in Millerovo, Rostov Region. More than 10 explosions were heard there, and the Internet was cut off in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that 12 "Ukrainian" drones were allegedly shot down in the region, some of which attacked the airfield itself.

According to local public media, the series of strikes did not stop and lasted for more than an hour. At the same time, communications in Millerovo and Rostov were partially or completely cut off as a result of the attack.

He noted that the fall of debris in the yards of several private houses in the village of Krasnyi Sad, Azov district, set fire to vegetation in the areas. All fires were promptly extinguished.

