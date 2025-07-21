Drones attacked Rostov region: fire broke out at railway station. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 21 July, Russians announced a drone attack on the Rostov region. The drones hit a railway station through which the Russian army transports weapons to the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

According to Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, drones were destroyed in Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty and Novocherkassk.

"In the village of Kamenolomni in the Oktyabrsky rural district, the roof of the railway station caught fire due to the fall of drone debris. Three people were evacuated from the control room. According to preliminary reports, none of the people were injured," said Slyusar.

According to the Russian media, the railway station was damaged as a result of the strike.

It is noted that the railway section near this urban-type settlement is used to transport military supplies for transfer to Ukraine.

"Kamenolomni is another major railway junction on the southern route," the media noted.

