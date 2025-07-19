Russians report massive drone attack: trains detained in Rostov region, airports in Moscow temporarily closed. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the most massive attack on Ukrainian drones. On the evening of 18 July, Russian air defence allegedly shot down 87 Ukrainian drones. On the night of 19 July, air defence forces allegedly shot down 71 drones over nine regions of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and Telegram channels.

On the night of 19 July, air defence forces shot down 71 Ukrainian drones. 13 of them were destroyed on the approach to Moscow. Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports temporarily stopped receiving and sending planes. In the Dmitrovsky District of Moscow Region, a power line was damaged as a result of a drone crash. Air defence systems were heard in Zelenograd. Local residents reported at least 6 explosions.

In the Rostov region, several private houses caught fire in Kamensk-Shakhtynsky during a UAV attack, injuring one person, said acting governor Yuri Slyusar. An electrical transformer caught fire in the Kamensk district of the region, leaving about 2,000 people without electricity.

The railway overhead line was damaged as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage. Russian Railways announced the delay of at least 50 trains.

The delay ranges from one and a half to three and a half hours, a "transport collapse", it is "terribly hot" at the station in Rostov-on-Don; "the stuffiness in the carriage is unbearable, we have been standing for three hours", passengers report.

See also Censor.NET: Russians claim drone attack on Moscow region: explosions were heard. VIDEO + PHOTOS