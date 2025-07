Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 1,044,250 people (+1090 per day), 11,038 tanks, 30,680 artillery systems, 23,035 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,044,250 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.07.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1044250 (+1090) people

tanks - 11038 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23035 (+7) units

artillery systems - 30680 (+43) units

MLRS - 1445 (+1) units

air defence systems - 1199 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 47437 (+256)

cruise missiles - 3533 (+18)

ships/boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

vehicles and tank trucks - 55953 (+94)

special equipment - 3935 (+1)

