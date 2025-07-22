ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12972 visitors online
News Head of MFA of Israel visits Kyiv
726 8

Israeli Foreign Minister Saar arrives on a visit to Kyiv

Gideon Saar arrived in Kyiv on July 22

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived on an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, July 22.

This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Israeli minister's program includes meetings with the Ukrainian leadership and the Jewish community.

An Axios journalist reports that Saar will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

It is also noted that Saar became the highest-ranking Israeli representative to visit Ukraine since February 2023, when then-Foreign Minister Cohen visited Kyiv.

See more: Kellogg met with Umierov and listened to briefing by Budanov and Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Author: 

visit (500) Israel (330) Kyyiv (2247) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (763)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 