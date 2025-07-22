Israeli Foreign Minister Saar arrives on a visit to Kyiv

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar arrived on an official visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, July 22.

This was announced by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodskyi, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Israeli minister's program includes meetings with the Ukrainian leadership and the Jewish community.

An Axios journalist reports that Saar will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

It is also noted that Saar became the highest-ranking Israeli representative to visit Ukraine since February 2023, when then-Foreign Minister Cohen visited Kyiv.

