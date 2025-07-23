Former police officer from Donetsk created network of hideouts with explosives for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU military counterintelligence prevented a Russian agent who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region from escaping from Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.

The attacker was detained at the central railway station in Kyiv, from where he tried to first go to the European Union and then get to Russia.

The suspect was a 63-year-old ex-military from Donetsk, who had been recruited by the FSB and moved to the Dnipropetrovsk region before the outbreak of full-scale war.

Following the instructions of Russian special services, he prepared four caches with combat grenades, detonators and other IED components in Pavlohrad and Shakhtarsk.

The FSB planned to pass on the coordinates of these caches to potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks.





According to the case file, the traitor set up caches near abandoned buildings and local cemeteries. In addition to IEDs, he also left SIM cards and phones disguised in juice packs for agent communication.

The SSU Military Counterintelligence documented every episode of the suspect's subversive activities and detained him at the final stage of the operation. A Russian passport issued to him in 2024 was seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 1 Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.



