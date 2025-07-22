Preparing terrorist attacks: SSU detains seven Russian agents, including three teenagers. PHOTOS

Seven Russian agents who were preparing to kill Ukrainian soldiers and law enforcement officers with explosives have been detained.

The FSB recruited the agents via Telegram, where they were looking for "easy money". The suspects include three minors.

Dnipro

Two 14-year-old classmates from Kamianske were detained for attempting to bomb a patrol crew of the National Police.

The youths traveled to Dnipro, where they took an improvised explosive device (IED) from a cache and placed it under a parked police vehicle.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) arrested them as they were preparing to remotely detonate the explosive.

Kryvyi Rih

Three Russian agents have been detained. One of them is a 30-year-old drug addict who previously committed thefts and, after being recruited, manufactured an IED and hid it in a cache within the city.

The other two, 18-year-old locals, retrieved the explosive from the cache on Russia’s orders and planted it among garages to detonate it near a Ukrainian soldier.

Poltava region

A 14-year-old schoolgirl was detained for manufacturing an IED under the occupiers’ instructions. She then hid it in an apartment to which she was directed by a handler.

Russian special services planned to "lure" a Ukrainian soldier to the site of the planned attack to eliminate him.

Chernihiv region

A terrorist attack was prevented. A 17-year-old teenager proactively contacted the Security Service’s chatbot "Burn the FSB agent" and reported the occupiers’ plans to recruit him to plant an IED.

Khmelnytskyi region

A 25-year-old drug addict from Vasylkiv, Kyiv region, was exposed. On orders from the FSB, he traveled to Kamianets-Podilskyi to commit a terrorist act. The offender was caught red-handed while placing an explosive device under the wheel of a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier’s vehicle near a residential building.

The suspects have been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (state treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 258 (terrorist act).

The offenders are in custody. They face from 12 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

