Enemy massively attacked Dnipro: one person killed and five others injured

On the night of 17 July, the Russian occupation army attacked Dnipro with Shahed drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"One person was killed in the regional centre. Five more were injured. Men aged 35, 37, 40 and 52 were hospitalised. Three of them are in serious condition. The 70-year-old victim will recover at home. Several fires broke out at once. Enterprises were damaged," the statement said.

Dniprovskyi district also came under enemy fire: it was loud in Solonianska and Slobozhanska communities.

An outbuilding and a greenhouse were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and "Grad" multiple rocket launchers. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV. Nikopol and the Marhanets community suffered.

"Five people were injured. Men aged 31, 42, 65 and a 58-year-old woman were hospitalised in moderate condition. A 21-year-old boy will be treated at home. A car caught fire. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged," said Lysak.

The aggressor fired at the Mezhivska community of Synelnykivskyi district with FPV drones. Infrastructure was damaged.

