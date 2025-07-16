Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead and five wounded, houses, gas pipelines and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 16 July, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing a death, injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district all day long, using artillery and drones. Nikopol, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities were under enemy attack.

"Unfortunately, a 69-year-old woman was killed. Our sincere condolences to the family. Five people were injured," the statement said.

In addition, the attack damaged 2 five-storey buildings, more than 20 private houses, 10 outbuildings, a non-operational building, and civilian infrastructure. A car and a garage were damaged. Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged. There were several fires.

See more: Russian forces strike Nikopol with artillery: one woman killed, five injured. PHOTOS

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit the Velykomykhailivka and Novopavlika communities with GABs. The consequences are being clarified.



















