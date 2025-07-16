Russian forces strike Nikopol with artillery: one woman killed, five injured. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupants launched an artillery attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

5 people were injured.

"The victims were given first aid and transported to the hospital. Civilian infrastructure and residential apartment buildings were damaged," the statement said.

