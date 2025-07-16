ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11232 visitors online
News Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
553 0

Russian forces strike Nikopol with artillery: one woman killed, five injured. PHOTOS

In the morning, Russian occupants launched an artillery attack on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

5 people were injured.

"The victims were given first aid and transported to the hospital. Civilian infrastructure and residential apartment buildings were damaged," the statement said.

See more: Enemy struck Kramatorsk with drones: high-rise buildings and kindergarten were damaged. PHOTO

Shelling of Nikopol on 16 July 2025 What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Nikopol on 16 July 2025 What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Nikopol on 16 July 2025 What is known about the consequences

Author: 

shoot out (14103) Nikopol (758) Dnipropetrovska region (1567) Nikopolskyy district (265)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 