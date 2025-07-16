ENG
Enemy struck Kramatorsk with drones: high-rise buildings and kindergarten were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 16 July, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, was attacked by drones.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Honcharenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops using 6 Geran-2 UAVs struck a residential area and an industrial zone of the city.

"Apartment blocks, a kindergarten, road infrastructure, business facilities of a private enterprise, and warehouses were damaged.

Also read: Rashists attacked Kramatorsk: there are victims

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," the statement said.

The final consequences of the night shelling are being established, and all relevant services are working. Utilities and management companies are involved in repairing the damage.

