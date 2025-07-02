Budanov: There is no direct threat to Dnipro. Fighting is taking place on border of region
There is currently no direct military threat to the city of Dnipro, except for missile and drone strikes.
This was announced by the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"There is no other threat to the city of Dnipro, except for the missiles and drone strikes that you saw," the head of the DIU said.
He clarified that the fighting is taking place along the outline of the region from the southeast. According to Budanov, this situation is not new - the fighting in the area has been going on for quite some time.
