Ukrainian servicemen destroyed occupiers who infiltrated Dnipropetrovsk region. Dachne is under control of Defence Forces, - General Staff

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupiers, who keep trying to cross the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy is not successful in achieving this demonstration goal, no matter how many "meat assaults" are carried out by small infantry groups and subversive reconnaissance groups.

"A few days ago, one of the enemy's small reconnaissance groups managed to penetrate the boundaries of Dachne, a settlement in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The invaders managed to take a photo with the Russian tricolour, but that was their last activity: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupiers.

In one of the next assaults, two Russian servicemen were more fortunate: they survived and were captured by the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Brigade, replenishing the exchange fund," the statement said.

"Therefore, the Russian propaganda about the seizure of a bridgehead in the Dnipropetrovsk region is not true. Dachne remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Trust only verified sources of information. Strengthen the defence of Ukraine," the General Staff summed up.

Earlier, the General Staff noted that the information about the alleged capture of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region by the enemy was fake. The fighting is ongoing within the Donetsk region.