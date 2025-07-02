Information about alleged capture of Dachne by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region is fake. Fighting continues within Donetsk region - General Staff

The Russian side claims that Russian troops allegedly entered the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region and seized the village. This information is not true.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

It should be noted that the day before, videos published by Russian propagandists appeared on social media. They are supported by a caption stating that Russian troops are allegedly already on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region, namely in the village of Dachne.

Thus, a video has appeared showing the occupiers allegedly occupying dugouts and hanging Russian flags in Dachne. Russian publics claim that the village is allegedly "completely captured."

The General Staff reported that these statements by the enemy are untrue.

"This is Russian disinformation. The fighting continues within the Donetsk region," the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said.