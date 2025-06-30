The presence of Russian troops near the village of Dachne, where they are repeatedly attempting to advance and establish a foothold, is a clear "warning sign" of a worsening situation in this sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project

It is noted that enemy continues to exert pressure along the line of settlements stretching from Novopil to Novoserhiivka — a section of the front that has seen significant changes on the map recently and features the largest newly marked grey zone.

Analysts note that areas around Oleksiivka, Bahatyr, and Zelenyi Kut are currently under review following recent reported advances. These settlements are likely to soon be classified as being in the red zone.

"The Yalta-Zirka-Piddubne section came as a surprise to us, where katsaps found a route to advance past settlements and Ukrainian Defense Forces positions, establishing a presence in Piddubne. This led to an expansion of the grey zone toward that village, but Russian advance there remains unestablished, as our troops manage to destroy them during their push. Active assault operations are also ongoing near Shevchenko, which the enemy has nearly fully occupied, and near Vilne Pole, where Russian forces are frequently observed. We can expect frequent updates in these areas in the near future," the project reported.

Situation near Dachne

DeepState separately reported on the village of Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region, where a "grey zone" has already appeared.

"It is no secret that the enemy aims to enter Dnipropetrovsk region and primarily use these advances for media purposes... Regarding the grey zone — enemy forces are being recorded in this area, persistently trying to gain a foothold, even in the outskirts. However, Defense Forces fighters make every effort to immediately eliminate the Moscow plague and prevent it from establishing or accumulating. These one-off incursions offer neither tactical nor strategic advantage but serve as an unwelcome warning sign of a deteriorating situation," the analysts added.

A similar situation occurred in the areas of Kotliarivka and Orikhove, where there was much talk about an enemy advance into Dnipropetrovsk region. However, Ukrainian fighters have managed to hold back the enemy’s pressure, and currently, there are no longer reports of significant advances in that sector, the analysts emphasize.

"We are closely monitoring the frontline situation, striving to approach details from the field objectively and carefully. We will certainly update the map if any changes occur, wherever they may be," DeepState concluded.