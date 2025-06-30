19 killed, 40 injured in Pokrovsk community in June due to Russian shelling; occupiers target evacuation buses

Nineteen people were killed and another 40 injured in the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region throughout June as a result of Russia attacks.

According to him, Russian forces are relentlessly striking Pokrovsk with guided aerial bombs, artillery, and drones.

The occupiers are also "hunting" evacuation vehicles. Recently, Russian troops targeted an evacuation vehicle, nearly destroying it.

"But these aren’t isolated incidents. I believe this is already the fifth or sixth time the aggressor has targeted evacuation vehicles. "Last week, Russian forces also damaged our garbage truck and set fire to a service vehicle belonging to our municipal utility, a Gazelle," Dobriak said.

As of June 30, approximately 1,700 residents remain in the city of Pokrovsk, with 3,168 in the wider community. Over the past month, 97 people have left the city.

The city currently has no water, electricity, or gas. Authorities are urging residents to evacuate.

