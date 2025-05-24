Drones buzz, chestnuts fall through windows that are no longer there: Pokrovsk after numerous enemy strikes. PHOTOS

The National Police showed what Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, looks like now after numerous Russian attacks on the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

"Pokrovsk in May. Blossoming chestnuts peer through windows that no longer exist. Drones are buzzing over the shattered houses. There are graves in the yards next to the flower beds.

People have moved to basements. Finding food or water is a life-threatening quest. Driving a car is a death sentence, so locals move around on foot and bicycles," the report says.

The White Angel group breaks into the city every day to rescue those who have finally decided to evacuate or need medical assistance.





























The police clarified that the photos were taken by police last week during the evacuations.