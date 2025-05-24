ENG
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Enemy shelled 2 districts of Donetsk region: 4 people were killed, some were wounded. PHOTOS

consequences of the attack on the Donetsk region

Yesterday, May 23, 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled the territory of the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

According to the CMA, an administrative building was destroyed in Rodynske, 13 multi-storey buildings and 30 garages were damaged; 1 person died and 2 others were injured. In Pokrovsk, 1 person was wounded. In Shakhove, 2 multi-storey buildings, several private houses, a shop, a cafe, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged; a house burned down in Novyi Shakhove. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Dobropillia of the Kryvyi Rih community.

Kramatorsk district.

In Lyman, 2 private houses, an infrastructure facility, and a multi-storey building were damaged; in Shandryholove, 3 houses were damaged. A house, a garage, and a car were damaged in Illinivka; a person died in Dovha Balka; 1 person was wounded in Stepanivka; 10 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people died, 4 were wounded, 11 private and 5 multi-storey buildings, power lines and a gas pipeline, a truck, and a production facility were damaged. A house and a truck were damaged in Stinky.

See more: Russian forces launch air strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTO

