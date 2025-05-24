Russian forces launch air strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTO

In the evening of 23 May, at 22:40, Russians dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module on the residential area of Kostiantynivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.

A 47-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the air strike. Her husband of 53 years sustained a mine-blast trauma, lacerations of the thigh and forearm. At the moment of the shelling the couple were in their house.

In addition, two women aged 65 and 88 from a neighbouring house were brought to the hospital. They were diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and lacerations. In addition, one of the victims sustained concussion.

6 private households, a car, power and gas supply lines were damaged.

Read more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS



