Russian forces launch air strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: one person killed, three wounded. PHOTO
In the evening of 23 May, at 22:40, Russians dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPK module on the residential area of Kostiantynivka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region.
A 47-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the air strike. Her husband of 53 years sustained a mine-blast trauma, lacerations of the thigh and forearm. At the moment of the shelling the couple were in their house.
In addition, two women aged 65 and 88 from a neighbouring house were brought to the hospital. They were diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and lacerations. In addition, one of the victims sustained concussion.
6 private households, a car, power and gas supply lines were damaged.
