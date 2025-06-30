Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed resident of Kostiantynivka. Six more were wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, shelling was recorded in 6 localities: the cities of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Pokrovsk, and the villages of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin
Pokrovsk district
In Novotroitske of the Shakhiv community, a person was wounded, a warehouse, an administrative building, and a private house were damaged; in Zolotyi Kolodiaz, 2 private houses, an enterprise, and a church were damaged.
On 29 June at 12:00, Russians shelled the northwestern part of Pokrovsk, as a result of which a woman born in 1950 sustained shrapnel wounds. An apartment building was damaged. The victim was taken to Dobropillia Intensive Care Hospital.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman as a result of shelling from "Uragan" MRLS three people were injured, including one child, a multi-storey building and a pharmacy were damaged. In addition, an FPV drone damaged a private house. In Sloviansk, the industrial area and private houses were damaged.
In Novodonetsk community, 3 houses were damaged: 2 in Vesela Hora and 1 in Samarske.
In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed, 9 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 6 shopping pavilions and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. Russians dropped two "KAB-250" bombs on the city.
Bakhmut district
Three houses were damaged in Siversk.
