Russians killed man in Zakitne, Donetsk region: fragments of his body were removed from rubble of house. PHOTOS

A man died under the rubble of a house in Zakitne village in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling. In Zakitne village in the Donetsk region, a man died under the rubble of a house.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Rescue Service received a report that a man could be in a house destroyed by enemy shelling in the village of Zakitne, Lyman dsitrict. Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene and began searching.

"In the course of the activities, the rescuers dismantled 4 tonnes of destroyed building structures, found and removed body fragments, which were handed over to the National Police for further identification," the SES said.

It is reported that the work has been completed.

